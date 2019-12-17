The Minister of Youths and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare on Monday speaking at the launch of the Adoption Campaign at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island Lagos, called on well-meaning Nigerians to come together to ensure Team Nigeria succeeds in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Mr. Sunday noted that the government could not do it alone, informing guest that he had just N2bn in the budget far from the N14bn needed to prepare for the Olympics in 2020.

READ ALSO: Aston Villa Launch £1m Loan Bid For Iheanacho



“This is why we want the corporate world to come in and support our quest to do well at the Olympics. Government cannot do it alone,” He said.

“The hope of the athlete is to be at the Olympics, or the World Championship for their sport; to stand on the podium, and fly their country’s flag. They want to be the reasons why Nigeria’s flag should be hoisted and the national anthem is sung while the world watches.

This is their reward; but it is also our honour and prestige, and pride among nations. It is this hope that drives them to invest in themselves, to work hard, to endure all odds, and try to surmount every challenge. We are that hope tonight. Let’s not dash it”, the Minister appealed.

The Minister who also said Nigeria’s sports sector that has the biggest potential to catapult the country into the top ten economies in the world, has not achieved that because the sector struggles with the biggest challenges which includes very low investments.

He added, “For the Adoption Programme, we hope to reach at least 25 number of athletes in 11 number of sports, with our 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopefuls. It is our belief that we have partners here tonight who will adopt one, all or any number of the athletes and support them to win gold. By this, we hope we can give them the right pedestal to flourish, guarantees increased chances of success at the games”.

“Adopt just one athlete, a facility, a stadium or it could just be a training track, or a boxing ring, or the volleyball court at the corner of that community”, Mr. Dare urged.

“There’s something we can each do.

The Minister’s speech paid off as some dignitaries at the event keyed into the Campaign. Notable among them, business mogul Sir Kessington Adebutu, also known as Baba Ijebu, agreed to renovate the National Stadium in Surulere and received a standing ovation from all at the gathering.

The Deputy Governor of Edo state Rt. Hon. Philip Shuaibu also adopted a Nigerian based athlete. Another philanthropist known as ‘Halogen’ adopted Adekuroye Odunayo while Tobi Amusan was adopted by another philanthropist. The Overseas based Adopted athletes are to get $20,000, while those at home would pocket $10,000 from the individuals and corporate bodies that adopted them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

