President Muhammadu Buhari was today presented with birthday cake and cards that were sent to him by well-wishers as he marks his 77 birhday.

ADC, Col. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar in a short ceremony presented each card and cake as he identified the donors.

President’s ADC, Col. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar handles the ‘Beneficial Ownership’ segment of the short ceremony 😀😀 – Each card and cake is identified by donor.



PS. Never one for limelight stuff, PMB says: “I told [Guards Brigade] they must not go on parade at all.” #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/hA0SfYHXia — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 17, 2019

The Moment: Happy 77th Birthday to President @MBuhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/H2PV8oNVKi — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 17, 2019

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

