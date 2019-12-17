President Muhammadu Buhari was today presented with birthday cake and cards that were sent to him by
ADC, Col. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar in a short ceremony presented each card and cake as he identified the donors.
President’s ADC, Col. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar handles the ‘Beneficial Ownership’ segment of the short ceremony 😀😀 – Each card and cake is identified by donor.— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 17, 2019
PS. Never one for limelight stuff, PMB says: “I told [Guards Brigade] they must not go on parade at all.” #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/hA0SfYHXia
The Moment: Happy 77th Birthday to President @MBuhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/H2PV8oNVKi— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 17, 2019
