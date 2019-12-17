President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that he will not condone any political officeholders using the name of his office to canvass for votes in future elections in the country.

The president stated this when some presidential aides, staff of the State House and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, presented to him a birthday card to commemorate his 77th birthday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He, therefore, advised those interested in elective positions in 2023 to work hard as he would not allow anyone to use his name to canvass for support.

President Buhari also assured Nigerians that he would ensure a free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“Well, what I want to promise Nigerians is that I will work very hard on ensuring free and fair elections.

All those that are going to succeed the National Assembly and the presidency, they better work very hard because I will make sure I use the law enforcement agents to ensure that elections are free and fair (and that) nobody uses his office or his resources to force himself on his constituency,’’ he said.

The president, who said he had accepted the realities of leadership in Nigeria, pledged to continue to do his best in transforming the country.

“I think I come to accept the realities of leadership in Nigeria. You can only try, is a terrific country, no matter what you do, there are people on daily basis that look for your faults and go to the press.

“So, You have to learn to live by that,’’ he added.

President Buhari enjoined Nigerians to continue to exhibit the virtues of patience and patriotism to ensure speedy transformation of the country.

