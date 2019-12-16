Mary Chiwenga, estranged wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who was arrested on Saturday, has been charged in a Harare court with his attempted murder, in a surprising turn of events.

The woman was initially held on suspicion of money laundering. She also faces a complaint of forgery by her ex-husband, a former footballer.

But in a surprising turn of events, Mary, the ex-model, whose husband, the former military general had suspected of poisoning him, leading to long medical care in South Africa and China, made startling complaints in court documents today, that she actually tried to kill him while in hospital, by unplugging the life support tubes.

His complaint formed the kernel of the attempted murder charge against her today.

According to iharare.com, she was denied bail by the magistrate, with the court ordering that she be remanded in custody till February 2020.

