Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has threatened to expose corrupt leaders in the north part of Nigeria.

This came as he threatened to make Nigerian’s reputation is worse.

Kanu, in a broadcast on Radio Biafra, reacting to Chairman of Air Peace Airline , Chief Allen Onyema alleged bank fraud and laundering of money to shop for jets, a Rolls Royce and Prada said he would come forward with concrete, verifiable evidence if any further action is taken against Allen Onyema.

According to him: ‘I said I am waiting for them to do something to Allen Onyema, then we will remind the world the number of corrupt people you have in the north and in Yoruba land and then everybody will be investigated.’

“And you know IPOB, once we start, we don’t stop until something comes out of it.

“You think that the reputation of Nigeria is bad. We will make it worse. Let them try it,” Kanu said.

