Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has stated that in 2020, the fight against corruption and corrupt individuals will be more intense.

Magu, who was represented by Friday Ebelo, the Ibadan Zonal Head of the Commission, disclosed this while speaking at the commissioner’s office at Iyaganku.

Magu stressed that the commission will secure more convictions in the coming year and that the arrest of corrupt people in 2020 will be more than that witnessed in 2019.

He also stated that the only way the anti-graft agency will become jobless is if corruption has been totally stamped out of Nigeria.

The EFCC Boss stated, “The reward of hard work is more work. Let me call on all my officers and staff that you are expected to perform better next year. You are expected to double your energy because you will work more next year.

You will work in the morning, you will work in the afternoon, you will work in the night and you will even work in the midnight. We will not sleep nor slumber until corruption is brought to its kneels. Corruption is the enemy of the nation and total war must be declared against it”. (kemi filani)

