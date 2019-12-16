A 43-year-old sales representative, Chinyere Elelegwu, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday for allegedly defrauding her employer of goods worth two million naira.

Elelegwu, who resides at No. 2, Olasoremekun St., Ikotun, near Lagos, is facing charges of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences last August at No. 2, Okechukwu Anolue St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant obtained Vodka Mixed Shocky drink, Big Shocky energy drinks and Tata fruit drinks, valued at N2 million from Daily Beverages Ltd. and failed to remit the money.

The prosecutor that the missing money was discovered after the company’s account was audited.

“All efforts made by the management of the company to retrieve the money from the defendant proved abortive.”

Odugbo said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Jan. 8 for mention.

