The Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, is to open zonal and sub-zonal offices within the state in order to expand the scope of its activities to realise the “Plateau Dream”.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Yohana Izam, disclosed this on Monday when he led the Management of the institution on a courtesy visit to the Mishkaham Mwaghavul of Mangu, Da Nelson Andak Bakfur, and the District Head of Pankshin, Nde Danjuma B. Dimlong.

Poor Salary: Kaduna joint tertiary institution unions shelve planned strike

According to a statement signed by Mr John Agam, the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Izam said, “we have embarked on the first leg of a site identification visit to Pankshin headquarters of Central Senatorial Zone and Mangu to shop for suitable locations for would-be zonal and sub zonal offices”.

“Already, some management teams have inspected four possible sites for the university’s zonal offices.

“PLASU’s focal areas of operation are: teaching, research and community service, which explains our desire to have zonal and sub-zonal offices in the state.

“While the teaching component has been achieved, the research and community service components are yet to have the desired impact on the state,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the establishment of the zonal and sub-zonal offices would provide the platform for better interaction that would enable the university to leverage on such proximity to find research solutions to problems associated with establishing and sustaining businesses in rural communities and poor farming practices which results in low yields.

According to him, “by next year when the zonal offices come on stream, the community service component mandate of the university will impact positively on the rural communities; thus giving the people a sense of belonging”.

He also said the opening of such offices would make the activities of the university’s alumni visible as the facilities would serve as a feedback mechanism for constant touch with the people of the state.

Izam thanked the traditional rulers for their support to the PLASU project, saying that when new faculties such as Law, Health Sciences, Environmental Sciences and the Postgraduate School came up, they would increase the number of programmes offered by the university.

He also commended Gov. Simon Lalong for bringing stability to the institution as a result of which he said, 13 additional programmes being ran by the university had been accredited; thus facilitating the formation of Plateau State University Alumni association.

Responding, the two Paramount Rulers, Bakfur and Nimlong, lauded the initiative and promised to support the university in order to realise the Plateau dream.

They also commended the vice chancellor for the innovation, which they said would transform the institution in no distant future and be ranked among the best universities in the country.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

