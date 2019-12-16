The Quan’pan Local Government Council of Plateau State, has spent over N132 million on road construction and procurement of official vehicles and commercial buses.

Chairman of the Council, Hon. Isaac Kwallu, said the commercial bus is aimed at boosting the internally generated revenue of the community.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend, Kwallu also said his administration will not leave any project abandoned.

“With N132 million, N170 million is for the construction of 2.5 kilometer road, networking parts of the LG town, while N62 million is for the procurement of commercial buses”, the council boss said.

Kwallu also told newsmen that since the coming on board of his administration, he has not obtain any loan from any bank to execute projects, saying that he will not leave any debt hanging on the people of Quan’pan but will rather pay debts accumulated by his predecessors.



“My administration will not embark on any white elephant jobs that will not be completed. All the ongoing contracts to be executed now and in the future are well planned for, we have our funds ready for projects”, he said.

However, in keying into the advantage of information technology, the LG boss said he has set up an innovation hub to launch his community to “e-governance”, a platform that will enable his people to reach the world from their local village.

“My government is committed to partnering with organisations, individuals and other government entities to bring development to the local government.

“The hub intends to challenge youths at the grassroots to be creative by leveraging technology to provide solutions to challenges facing the locality. The hub shall also enable indigenes of the local government in diaspora to access activities of my administration online, anywhere from the world”.

While swearing in 12 new special advisers and a supervisory counsellor to help in the running of his administration, Kwallu said positive engagement of youths through technology will also help to reduce crime and criminality.

