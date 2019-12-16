The General overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Eneche, alongside his wife, Dr.Becky Eneche were spotted at the Glory Dome at the Lord’s Garden, along Airport Road, Abuja on Saturday celebrating Christmas with widows.

The occasion which takes place annually left many beaming with smiles as they soon returned home with lots of gift items including hundreds of bags of rice, tomatoes, bags of salt, Holy Bibles, noodles, tubers of yams, oil, toiletries, wrappers, and other items running into thousands of pieces each, from the couple.

The cleric didn’t fail to admonish the crowd, using a bible quote which says, “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16 KJV).

