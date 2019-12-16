Chinese newspaper warned against the serious implications for Arsenal, as chinese TV on Sunday blacked out Sunday’s match between Arsenal and Manchester City, in a swift reaction to Mesut Ozil’s criticism of China over its treatment of its minority Muslim Uighurs.

A Global Times editorial slammed what it called a “clownish performance” from Ozil, describing him as “confused” and “reckless” and saying he had abused his position as a public figure.

Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang in a tweet on Friday and criticised Muslim countries for failing to speak up about the alleged abuses. Arsenal has distanced itself from his comments.

The row, which has potential repercussions for Arsenal and the Premier League in the lucrative Chinese market, follows the opprobrium heaped on basketball’s NBA in October after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

The response to Ozil’s criticism has been swift in China. On Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV pulled the live Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester City from its programming.

Leading streaming service PPTV also appeared to have cancelled its screening of the match, which Arsenal lost 3-0.

In its editorial, the Global Times — one of the ruling Communist Party’s mouthpieces — accused the 31-year-old Ozil of being “a person who is confused, reckless in abusing (his) influence, easily incited and willing to incite others”.

“Ozil’s move has ruined his image among Chinese fans and will have serious implications for Arsenal,” warned the newspaper.

