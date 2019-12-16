Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala is on course for the Primera Iberdrola title with Barcelona Femeni courtesy of a convincing derby win over Espanyol on Sunday afternoon.

Oshoala was an unused substitute as Barcelona Femeni earned a crucial 0-4 away win over Espanyol to maintain top spot on the Primera Iberdrola table.

A late first half brace from Jenni Hermoso set the Spanish team on their way before another late flurry of goals in the 84th and 93rd minutes sealed a convincing win for Oshoala and her team mates.

Barcelona stay top with 34 points with their closest rival and reigning champions, Atletico Madrid on 29 points in second place.

CD Tacon extended their unbeaten run to five games with a crucial 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano. The extra point means that Osinachi Ohale and her team remain a few points above the relegation zone.

The Super Falcons defender was an unused substitute as her team earned a crucial point courtesy of a late goal in added time to keep hopes of remaining in the Primera division alive.

In Portugal, Chinaza Uchendu featured for 87 minutes for SC Braga as they lost at home to table toppers SL Benfica in the league this weekend.

Early on in the second half, Uchendu had two chances in quick succession to give her side the lead but her strike never hit the back of the net forcing a save off the Benfica goalkeeper. The Nigerian constantly threatened but eventually it all came to nothing as Braga failed to find the back of the net.

Two second half goals ensured that Uchendu and her team remain third on the table with 25 points eight points off the table toppers.

