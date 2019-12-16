The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the redeployment and posting of the recently promoted senior officers to different positions.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the redeployment was to reinvigorate the system for professional efficiency.

The new postings, according to Musa, include the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. E.O Ogunkale from Command Army Records, Lokoja to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation.

He said that Maj.-Gen. A.O. Uthman had been redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Signals, Apapa, Lagos to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Communications; while Maj.-Gen. O.O Soleye had been moved from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters, Command Army Records, Lokoja as Commander.

“Maj.-Gen. Yusuf Shalangwa, the erstwhile Director Legal Services, Army, is now redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Director, Legal Services, while Maj.-Gen. DC Onyemulu moves from Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to become Director, Armed Forces Simulation Centre.

“Maj-Gen. H.I Bature is redeployed from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna to Defence Headquarters as Director, Liaison.

Musa, however, said Maj.-Gen. IM Obot is to remain at Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Participant, Senior Executive Management and Policy Course, while Maj.-Gen. B.O Sawyer is to remain in Army Headquarters as Director, Plans.

“Also, Maj.-Gen. L.A Adegboye, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, becomes the substantive GOC, while Maj.-Gen. M.A Masanawa moves from Army Central Ammunition Depot to Defence Headquarters as Director, Innovation and Combat Development,” he said.

According to the new posting, Maj.-Gen. G Oyefesobi has been redeployed from Defence Intelligence Agency to Headquarters of Nigerian Army Special Forces Corps as Commander.

“Maj.-Gen. M.M Bunza, erstwhile Commandant, Nigerian Military School, Zaria, is redeployed to Nigerian Army Education Corps, as Corps Commander; while Maj.-Gen. D.H Ali-Keffi moves from Nigeria Army School of Infantry, Jaji to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Administration.

“Also Maj.-Gen. G.O Adesina moves from Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Signals School, Apapa as Commandant; Maj.-Gen. P.E Eromosele moves from National Defence College, Abuja to Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi as Commandant.

“Others are Maj.-Gen K.O Aligbe from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji as Commandant and Maj.-Gen. A.B Ibrahim has been appointed Director Training, Army Headquarters.

“Maj.-Gen. G.K Nwosu to remain in Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buniyadi as Commandant, Maj.-Gen F.B Fakrogha to remain in Nigerian Army Women Corps as Commander, while Maj.-Gen. S Idris moves from Defence Headquarters to Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peace Keeping Centre as Commandant,” he added.

Musa further disclosed that Brig.-Gen. J.C Ogbonna had been moved from 81 Division to 82 Division as Training Officer, while Brig.-Gen. B.H Mohammed had been moved from Nigerian Army Education Corps to Nigerian Military School, Zaria as Commandant.

He added that Brig.-Gen. G.O Omorogbe had been redeployed from 4 Brigade, Benin to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji as Chief of Staff, while Brig.-Gen A.J. Fagge had been moved moved from Defence Space Agency to Ministry of Defence as Principal General Staff Officer to Minister of Defence.

According to him, Brig.-Gen. N.I Najaja moves from 6 Military Intelligence Brigade Port Harcourt to Open Source Intelligence Command as Commander and Brig.-Gen. A.O Quadri moves from 81 Division to Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Director Training.

“Also, Brig.-Gen. F.G Dimlong moves from 105 Division’s Equipment Support (DES) to 101 DES as Commander, while Brig.-Gen. M Danmadami moves from 3 Division, Jos to Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Acting Director Procurement.

“Brig.-Gen. O.J Akpor is redeployed from 1 Division Garrison Kaduna to Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna as Director Military Training while Brig.-Gen. B.U Yahaya moves from Ministry of Defence to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja as Subject Expert, South East Asia.

“Brig.-Gen. I.M Jallo moves from Nigerian Defence Academy to 4 Brigade, Benin as Commander; Brig.-Gen. H.E Akpan from Army War College to Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve as Commander; and Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu to remain as Acting Director Defence Information.

“Brig.-Gen. M.K Gara moves from Army Headquarters ,Department of Training and Operations to 8 Division Garrison as Commander; while Brig.-Gen. M.U Wambai moves from SI List (SEC 41) to Headquarters, Directorate of Legal Services as Acting Director,” he added.

Musa said that the Chief of Army Staff had wished them well in their respective appointments and charges them to discharge their duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the service and the Nation.

“All the appointments take immediate effect,” he said.

