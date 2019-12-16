Men are scum band wagon leader, Grace Ajilore is reportedly pregnant, the online blogger shared pictures of her baby shower on instagram story.

Grace was spotted heavily pregnant in a white off shoulder a line gown slighted to the knee at the left.

Meanwhile, Grace’s baby daddy is yet to be known



Grace Ajilore has given them Legbegbe..😅🤣🤣.. If you can't think for yourself, someone else will do it for you…. "Men are scum but d*ck is Golden." pic.twitter.com/phm2ZHTNAX — PICTURE PERFECT (DOTUN) (@Prakinaboss) December 16, 2019

Grace Ajilore and Linda Ikeji are like Nigerian politicians, they'll tell you not to eat foreign rice in public but their food stores are filled with foreign rice. The smiles on their faces say it all😁😂😁😂 pic.twitter.com/oT4y8p0EwU — PRAIZ CODEZ (@ally_praiz) December 16, 2019

