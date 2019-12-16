Lecturer and 10 other persons who were kidnapped by Boko Haram has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever he can to save them from Islamic State in West Africa or Islamic State’s West Africa Province ( ISWA or ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid -Da’wah wa’l -Jihād

The abductees appeared in a video, shared by ISWAP sais are mostly Christians and from Yobe State.

Mr Bwala speaking said “I was on my way to my station on the 27th of November 2019 when I was abducted by the Tilafa army (Boko Haram),”

We also say that the government has not done enough, that is why Leah Sharibu is still with this group,”

“We, therefore, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever…it takes to come to our rescue.”

I was on my way to my station on the 27th of November 2019 when I was abducted by the Tilafa army (Boko Haram),"

“I appeal to the federal government to come to our aid.”

“As you can see sitting behind me are fellow Christians who were abducted at various different points and brought to this place,”

“I, equally, appeal to the Christian Association of Nigeria to do whatever they could do within their reach to come and rescue us; because when we came here, we saw some workers here, especially workers of food organizations…but they were later executed…(sobs)…

EXCLUSIVE: TWO LECTURERS, OTHERS SPEAK FROM ISWAP CAPTIVITY. | Ahmad Salkidahttps://t.co/VN0NTBo9PM pic.twitter.com/3AGrRSSfi3 — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) December 14, 2019

