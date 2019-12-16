Chairman of the party in Lagos, Tunde Balogun, has said that Lagossians were disenchanted with the performance of the former governor Akinwumi Ambode hence he was not allowed to rule the state for another four years.

Balogun lamenting on Ambode’s performance he went on to say that the party, APC, refused the Akinwimi Ambode 2019 governorship ticket because some of the projects Fashola embarked on were the railway and the express road from Mile 2 to Badagry. He (Ambode) abandoned them. We also had conspicuous housing projects, one in Ilubirin that he abandoned while the waste management system was run aground.

The Lagos APC Chairman said, “When Ambode took over, at the beginning he was adhering to the programme of the party but after some time, he deviated. That singular mistake cost him his second term.

“The people of Lagos were disenchanted with the performance of his (Ambode) government.

“In the area of environment, Lagos was taken over by dirt. In the area of roads, there were potholes and major road projects embarked upon by Fashola were abandoned.

“These were not part of our dreams and vision for Lagos. We plan to have very good management of wastes and complete projects. We did not plan to have abandoned projects and potholes everywhere. We could not wait to look at that kind of thing that was why we took the necessary step to ensure that our programmes for the improvement of Lagos and making life better for the people are strictly followed.

“That was what cost him the second term that he wanted.

“As a party, we have to be responsive to what the people want otherwise we would become a failure.”

