Abuja – The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari who will be 77 on Tuesday Dec. 17, describing him as avatar , visionary and futuristic leader who was determined to take Nigeria to the loftiest height.

BMO, in a birthday felicitation with the President, also described him as “akin to a man who is planting a tree he will not take shade under, but the future generation will not only take shade under it but pluck the fruits thereof.”

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Monday, the organisation noted that Buhari’s desire to lay solid foundation for the country’s development was already yielding expected results.

Akinsiju, who said that the results included the completion of several abandoned projects across the country, added that some of them were abandoned as far back as 30 years ago.

“Regardless of the views being canvassed by the opposition against the administration, we are convinced that his style of leadership, his dedication and commitment to a government of the people, for the people and by the people has returned government to ordinary Nigerians.

“This is unlike in the past when a few elites used their privileged positions for personal aggrandizement,” he said.

The BMO chairman noted that Buhari’s fight against corruption had reduced waste in government at all levels, and the result was manifesting gradually.

“We believe that with the strong foundation he has laid for the development of the country, the trajectory will be difficult to reverse after his administration.

“This is more so as institutions are now allowed to work without unnecessary interference,” he said.

Akinsiju, who wished the President more fruitful years on earth, urged Nigerians to continue to give their unalloyed support to him and his administration in order to bequeath a country where ordinary Nigerians would be the focus of all decisions.(NAN)

