The ancient city of Kano and its environs have erupted in sudden jubilation following the judgment of a Federal High Court which has dismissed a suit filed by a Kano based lawyer Bulama Bukarti seeking an order to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The suit had alleged that Ganduje received bribe from a contractor and was said to have been recorded in a video. But the Governor had repeatedly and vehemently denied receiving such bribe, alleging that the said video was manipulated and the person seen in it was not him but doctored with his image.

Dismissing the case today, the Federal High Court, sitting in Kano said it lacked merit of substantial evidence.

The judge, Justice Egwuatu ruled that “even though where the affidavit deposed to, is not countered, it is deemed admitted, the evidence therein must be cogent and verifiable.”

He added that “The provisions of Freedom of Information Act 2011, required that information requested must be a public record and in the custody of the instruction of organization so requested from.”

He therefore dismissed the case on the grounds that the evidence before the court has not shown that the EFCC has the record of the forensic analysis of the bribery video allegations, noting that the report ought to be given to the Kano state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the matter.

Following the ruling, crowd of people were seen at various parts of Kano Metropolis with many dancing and jubilating.

