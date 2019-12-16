The Head Coach of Akwa United FC, John Obuh, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

The resignation, which had been accepted by the management of the club, is the aftermath of a disappointing eight match start to the 2019/2020 NPFL season by Akwa United.

The resignation was disclosed to newsmen in a statement issued by the Akwa United FC Media Manager, Mfon Patrick in Uyo on Monday.

“The Akwa United FC, Head Coach, John Obuh has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

“In a tersely worded four paragraph resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the club and dated Dec. 15, 2019.

“The experienced coach regretted that his decision to step aside was as a result of some level of indiscipline and insubordination by some of the players which has caused the team valuable points since the start of the season,” Patrick said.

According to him, the club’s management has accepted the resignation.

The media manager said the club’s Secretary, Omon Bassey expressed the gratitude of the chairman, for the service rendered to the club during his short stay.

“Yes, coaches take responsibility when things go awry, yet we can testify to the professionalism and discipline you brought to bear in the running of the club.

“This includes your untiring belief in the God factor in the life of this great organisation. We will miss you.

“Akwa United wish you well in your future endeavours, even as we daily strive to restore the confidence of our numerous fans worldwide,” he said.

