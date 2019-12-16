The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin chapter has reiterated its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), vowing that no amount of threat or blackmail will sway its resolve.

It made the vow in support of the decision taken at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held a few days earlier.

In a statement signed by Monday Omoregie (chairperson) and Fabian Amaechina (secretary) respectively, the ASUU stated that it is appalled by the continuing charade of the office accountant-general of the federation aimed at forcibly implementing the IPPIS in federal universities.

“We have equally, come to the conclusion that it is the federal government’s ploy to renege on its agreement with our union in furtherance of its intent on abdicating its duty and responsibility to adequately fund education in Nigeria.

“In particular, we note that government is scheming to abandon the long overdue renegotiation of the ASUU-federal government 2009 agreement and also avoid fully honouring the February 2019 memorandum of action it freely signed with ASUU.

“And, for the umpteenth time, we restate our unequivocal rejection of IPPIS and vow that no amount of threat or blackmail will sway our resolve,” the union said.

Based on this UNIBEN chapter of ASUU resolved that its position that members should not enrol into IPPIS stands and is reaffirmed by the congress.

Also, it unanimously aligned itself with the NEC declaration to call out its members on a nationwide strike if any member of the union is victimised for refusal to enrol into the IPPIS platform in the spirit of an injury to one is an injury to all.

It further stated that ASUU identifies with the decision of NEC to engage the federal government on the outstanding issues of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and the February 2019 memorandum of action.

Also, the union stated that it has resolved to comply if ASUU is compelled to declare a nationwide strike should the federal government renege on the full implementation of any aspect of both the agreement and the memorandum of action.

