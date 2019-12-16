Following the rumoured death of Nigeria’s former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sanni Musa has called for the immediate investigation into the source of the rumour

The Senator described the rumour about the death of General Babangida over the weekend as unfortunate, mischievous and unholy.

He however said it is a call for the enactment of the social media regulation law championed by himself at the senate.

Reacting to the rumour of IBB’s death in a statement on Monday, the Senator said it was ridiculous and shocking for anyone to wish another human being death.

God’s Grace saved me from suspected assassins -Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie

“Although death is inevitable for every human being, it is however not something to wish someone, not even one’s enemy. It is ridiculous, unthinkable and barbaric for anyone to wish another person death, especially someone of the caliber of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, one of Nigeria’s legends still living,” Senator Musa said.

He recalled that in 2019 alone, rumours about the ‘death’ of IBB has made the rounds more than four times, and wondered why anyone would engage in such act.

He said, “In 2019 alone, rumour about the “death” of Baba has made the rounds more than four times. But, the question most people ask is, who is behind the rumour? Why would he or she engage in such act? What does he or she stand to gain? It is indeed bafflingly.”

Senator Sani Musa however said, the rumour of IBB’s death has also given credence to the need for the enactment of a social media regulation law. He said although the social media has positive impact on the society, the lack of regulation has rather made it injurious to the society.

“Many Nigerians I believe now see the reason for the enactment of a social media regulation law. Truly, social media have great advantages.

“They have ushered in a new way of communication and social interactions which have also transformed and simplified human relations and bridged the gap between nations, regions and even continents of the world.

“However, unfortunately in the last few years, we have witnessed how this great innovation has also given rise to a worrisome phenomenon called fake news – an intent to deceive.

“Such gross insanity that has taken over the social media cannot be allowed to continue.

“If we do not regulate the social media by way of legislation, we would wake up one day to realise that our peace and unity as a people have vanished.

“The social media regulation law therefore will help in curtailing the merchandise of fake news,” he added.

He urged security operatives in the country to investigate the source of the rumour and arrest the perpetrators.

According to him, “While I join the family and well-wishers of Baba to condemn the rumour, I call on the security agencies to investigate the matter and uncover its source.

“This nonsense must not be allowed to continue. Perpetrators of such unholy act must be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other fake news carriers out there.”

Meanwhile, Senator Sani Musa has prayed for sound health for General Babangida, wishing him long life.

“We, the people of Niger East are proud to be associated with General Babangida and we pray the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and strength. We pray he lives to celebrate many more years,” Senator Sani Musa stated.

