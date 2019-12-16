Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called the Nigerian ruling party the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Almajiri Peoples Congress

Fani-Kayode tweeted on Sunday as he denied reports that he had joined the APC saying: “The suggestion that I joined the APC is false and insulting.’

“Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame.

“With what we have witnessed, I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress.

“I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will never join them no matter what.

“They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth: there can be no fellowship between light and darkness.”

