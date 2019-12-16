Abuja – Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, on Monday thanked God for surviving an alleged attack by suspected assassins.
The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday
“You are God, all by yourself; I am a child of Grace. Thank you, Lord. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family.
My God is Alive The world Needs to Know The God I am serving is a living God This can only be God My Thanksgiving can't be small We all need to come together And give God all the Glory Keep praying For Me He has done what No man Can Do The world will celebrate Jesus All over the World My mouth is full with praise 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
“The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere. No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord,” she captioned the video.
According to the actress, surviving the attack was clearly God’s plan.
Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets was removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace Thank you lord Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life And family, The assasins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord Come on live now and worship with us, immediately after the live I will be receiving calls to speak to few people, because I might not be able to speak with everybody, God is in control Hotlines: +2349074742282
