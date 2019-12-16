Former minister and lawyer, Fani Kayode has replied to the the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God {RCCG}, pastor Enoch Adeboye who shared his dream of building a church as big as Ibadan.

Pastor E.A Adeboye on Saturday, revealed his dream him at the just concluded holy ghost congress.

Femi Fani- Kayode in a tweet suggested that getting the tyrant out of power should be priority not building a big size auditorium.

Sir, building a Church auditorium the size of Ibadan ought not to be your priority. Getting the tyrant out of power & breaking the evil yoke that you helped foist on Nigeria by supporting him in 2015 and 2019 ought to be your primary objective today. You owe Nigeria that much! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 16, 2019

