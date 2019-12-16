Former minister and lawyer, Fani Kayode has replied to the the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God {RCCG}, pastor Enoch Adeboye who shared his dream of building a church as big as Ibadan.
Pastor E.A Adeboye on Saturday, revealed his dream him at the just concluded holy ghost congress.
READ ALSO: Dunamis pastors give hundred of bags of rice, other gift items to widows
Femi Fani- Kayode in a tweet suggested that getting the tyrant out of power should be priority not building a big size auditorium.
Sir, building a Church auditorium the size of Ibadan ought not to be your priority. Getting the tyrant out of power & breaking the evil yoke that you helped foist on Nigeria by supporting him in 2015 and 2019 ought to be your primary objective today. You owe Nigeria that much!— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 16, 2019
Discussion about this post