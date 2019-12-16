The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has asked Christians to boycott an online movie streaming app, Netflix over a comedy production on Jesus, which was titled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’.

Apostle Suleiman who said it was an insult took to his twitter account called on christians worldwide to condemn the movie which portrayed Jesus as gay and his mother Mary as a weed smoker.

In fury, he stated, ” Delete Netflix app on your system..unfollow them if you are a true Christian..The movie ‘gay jesus’ is an insult to Christianity and abuse to our sensibilities..we stand to condemn it and all it stands for…Mad people… “

“The glory of present day cinema is Netflix..but since they have decided to blaspheme,its crash is inevitable..you want to do a film ‘gay jesus’?…its the beginning of your end..we are not cowards cause we are tolerant.” he noted

