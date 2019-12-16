A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama II on Monday sentenced one Samuel Iliya, a 32-year-old farmer, to two years imprisonment for house breaking and theft.

The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, convicted Iliya after he pleaded guilty and was found to have committed the crime.

Mohammed, however, gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine or 24 months imprisonment for house breaking and asked him to pay the sum of N15,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported by Mary Fom on Nov. 12, who resides behind Air force Girls Comprehensive School that on the same date at 12:44 p.m., the accused used a rod and broke the padlock securing her house.

Dabit further disclosed that the complainant said that the accused stole her ECO Bank ATM card and N15,000 cash.

According to him, the accused person during police investigation confessed to have committed the act.

The police prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 337 and 273 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

(NAN)

