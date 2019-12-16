Five district heads have been sacked by the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Those dismissed are the District Head of Dambatta, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Dawakin Tofa, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, Bichi, Alhaji Idris Bayero, Tsanyawa, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Aminu and Minjibir, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim Matawalle.

The affected District heads were removed for alleged disobedience to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the emirate respectively.

While their replacements were announced immediately.

