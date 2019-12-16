The General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Mr Joe Ajaero has said the union will resume its industrial strike action in the next three months if the federal government fails to implement the agreement it entered with the workers.

Ajaero who was a guest on ”Your View,” a breakfast programme on Television Continental, also lamented that the “Nigeria power sector as at today, is not going to work” because no new power plant has been built.

He said “The GENCOs are the major problem in all of these. They have not even expanded the limit they have. What they tell you they are generating is what was handed over to them from PHCN and that is what they are generating and none of them has constructed any new plant and what they are generating is not sustainable.

“The so-called private sector has not built a single power plant. Power is not something that you say let there be light and there will be light. An average power station takes about three to four years to construct.

“So if you are not building one today, there is none that will come in the next four years hence there is no conscious master plan to improve the system and if you take it from the perspective of demand and supply, the demand for electricity is increasing on a daily bases but supply is constant at 4, 000 megawatts which have been on since 2002 till date.

“They will give you maybe 200megawatts this week, next week, one of their machines is down, is that how to run a power station in a country? And the owners of these companies, some of them are traders and we handed over the power sector to them because they are friends to government.

“We have talked with the government after our 21days ultimatum, reached an agreement and lucky enough the House of Representatives intervened and volunteered to be witness to the agreement, so we have that believe that maybe in the next two or three months, the agreement will be implemented but if they are not, we go back to our action.”

