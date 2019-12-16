A cleric, Rev. Fr. Benson Irabor, has advised Nigerians to see Christmas as a time to demonstrate love to others and not a time to hike transport fares.

Irabor, serving in Iseluku Catholic Diocese, Delta, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of the annual Christmas Carols of Nine Lessons held at Saints Joachim and Anne Catholic church in Ijegun, Ikotun on Sunday night.

The carol was themed, “For unto us a Child is born”.

According to the cleric, some people use the period to extort Nigerians without any just cause, in the name of festival season.

He said that the reason for the season was overtaken by worldly pleasures and gains demonstrated by hike in goods and transport fares, especially the inter state transportation.

“Nigerians think Christmas should be a time to make excess money through dubious means like tripling the cost of goods and services.

” This is completely a wicked action by citizens; whether fuel is increased or not, it has become a tradition.

“This act is completely against the reason for the season. God’s mission for Christmas is to spread the spirit of love to everyone who believes,” he said.

According to the parish priest in Ijegun, Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime, Christians should emulate the virtues of sharing good tidings with the needy and physically challenged during the season.

He urged those who can afford it to share food and clothes with the poor as a demonstration of love and care.

“Christ expects us to demonstrate our love for him by giving alms, sharing food and clothes instead of buying excess things for ourselves just to show off.

The music director, Mr Echie Israel, an author and organist, said hat the season should bring forth joy and hope, especially for the downtrodden.

Israel, also a lecturer in St. Albert the Great Major Seminary, Abeokuta, said that carols are used to introduce the celebration of Christmas joy to Christians.

” Choristers are instruments of this joy to the world as we organise carols to usher in the Christmas, everyone should be involved in spreading the message of joy and love and not just business boom.”

The choirs in attendance included Royal Opus Choral group, Igando, Regina Caeli choir, Isheri Osun, Saint Brendan choir, Ifesowapo, Saints Peter and Paul choir, Oke afa, and a host of renowned soloists.

(NAN)

