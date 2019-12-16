Ikeja – A 34-year-old businessman, Musa Adebayo, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a trader, Mrs Ediema Adeola, of cartons of frozen turkey worth N800 , 000.

Adebayo, who lives at Ojo, Lagos, was charged with obtaining goods under false pretences and stealing, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 24.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the cartons of turkey from Adeola on the pretext of transferring money into her account, but failed.

“When the defendant collected the goods, he claimed that there was no network on his phone for him to transfer the money to the complainant.

“It is three months now and the defendant has refused to give the complainant her money.

“The case was reported, and the defendant arrested,’’ he said.

The prosecutor noted that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 314 provides for 15 years’ imprisoment for obtaining goods under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akokhia, granted Adebayo on bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The court adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2020 for hearing. (NAN)

