A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that a Nigerian musician, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft
The chief magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, handling the case must present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment
The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira
Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Naira Marley.“One of the vehicles in the
When the complainant came down from the vehicle to inspect the damage,
FIFA goes after Blatter, Platini in bid to recover $2m
Ademola reported to the police and the vehicle was tracked to where it was parked at Jakande Crescent, Oniru in Lagos.“When the police arrived at the location in company with the complainant, Naira Marley and his boys started beating the complainant.”
A group of boys obstructed the police from arresting the
Discussion about this post