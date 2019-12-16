Former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi has revealed the setback that almost halted his career when he was still a youngster at North London club, Arsenal.

Iwobi who made 149 appearances for Arsenal before joining Everton this summer, was an integral part of the Arsenal squad helping them in the Premier league, Champions League and most importantly the FA Cup.

READ ALSO: Salah scores twice as Liverpool sink struggling Watford



Iwobi, now a Super Eagles mainstay, revealed how he was almost released by Arsenal before signing a scholarship with the North London club

”Of course you always have setbacks especially if you are a footballer,” Iwobi said to to the Super Eagles Media Team via YouTube.

”I’ll just give one example, when I was 14 I was told at Arsenal I wasn’t good enough so instead of putting my head down and getting upset, I decided to go and prove to them that I had the ability to play in Arsenal, and luckily I was able to get through that setback when I was 14.”

“Self-belief comes from within, because for me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. You have to have the belief that you are good enough and you have that ability, not just in football but in everything you do in life. It comes from within, it’s either you have it or you don’t.”

Asked to name his closest friend in the Super Eagles team, Iwobi said;

”In camp, it would probably be Ola Aina, growing up with him, we went to the same school, lived in the same road. Even till now we are still good friends.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

