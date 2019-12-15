One of Nigeria’s music sensation, Chukwuemeka Chike Ezekpeazu also known as Syemca has reveal why he was absent on social media, in an interview, the Voice of Nigeria contestant, said, “I was working on my single and it was actually two.

I just released one (“Over you” and it’s out on digital platforms) and I will be releasing my second single early next year. No sponsors, I’ll just put them out. Thanks to my manager and brothers for their support.

I’ve waited for two years now waiting for sponsors to get my single out, one is out already and the other will be out early next year.

“The reason I hardly come on social media is that it is tiring to always see fake stuff out there. I am just trying to do music and it is very frustrating to see that I wasn’t really getting the feedback I was looking for, so I decided to lay low and do a rebranding.

I want people to forget whatever I sang on the Voice Nigeria and accept the new me. But recently, I’ve been doing some freestyles and I have them on my social media pages” he noted.

On his experience at the Voice Nigeria, he has this to say, “That’s a very long story. I heard there was an audition, I went for the audition; let me not exaggerate, there were hundreds of people for the audition. I did my audition and I was selected among those to go for the blind audition.

So I just closed my eyes and sang. You know how it is, if you really want something, you just have to beat your fears and I got selected by Yemi Alade and Patoranking.”

“It continued like that and I kept going through different stages until we got to the finale where I came out as the second runner up.

While I was there, my experience was very awesome, the renowned artists there, the coaches; Yemi Alade, Timi Dakolo, they were always there to help us to be better at what we were trying to do.

They were always there to support us and I learnt a lot while I was there which I am applying to myself right now. It was an awesome experience while I was on the show”. He expressed.

