For many, top socialite and serial entrepreneur, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu better known as Pretty Mike is controversial following the several stunts he has pulled over time, making several newspaper tabloids headlines.

Pretty Mike who runs Club Uno formerly known as Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-Nero’ Nwogu is one bundle of talent showcasing his many sides in bit.

Affiliated to one of the biggest and successful nightlife business ‘CUBANA conglomerate ’, many are unaware that the several locations of the Cubana brand in Lagos especially are thoughtful ideas of Pretty Mike who understands the nightlife business so well in Nigeria and has strategically place Cubana as the number one fun spot on the island.

With a joint partnership, Pretty Mike teamed up with Obi Iyiegbu (Cubana Chief Priest) who has no idea of a business set up in Lagos; served as the intermediary between Obi and other potentials investors who made the entire Cubana edifice what its look like today.

Not relenting on bringing first class luxury nightlife to the mainland, the internet went agog when Pretty Mike again made the announcement of a bigger Cubana nightlife experience coming to town and in few months the biggest, convenient, luxury and all in all luxury club berth on the mainland changing the narratives of clubs in the Ikeja axis.

It is needless to say that Pretty Mike sure deserves as an accolades and truly a weapon of massive successful to the Cubana conglomerate

