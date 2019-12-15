Nigerian political leaders from across the country on Saturday gathered at the Rivers State Ecumenical Christian Centre, Port Harcourt for the wedding of Sharon Secondus and Binundu Samuel.



L-R: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith Okowa, Mr and Mrs Binundu Samuel, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Wife of Sokoto State Governor, Hajia Aminu Tambuwal and Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha during the wedding of Mr and Mrs Samuel at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Sharon Secondus is the daughter of PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, while Binundu Samuel is the son of Former Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency, Mr Samuel Agwo.



On ground for the Church Wedding were: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.



L-R: Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith Okowa, Mr and Mrs Binundu Samuel, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Wife of Sokoto State Governor, Hajia Aminu Tambuwal and Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha during the wedding of Mr and Mrs Samuel at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Others include: Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator Sam Egwu, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, Senator Dino Melaye, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, PDP National Working Committee, Federal and State Lawmakers .



Mr and Mrs Binundu Samuel were joined in Holy Matrimony by Pastor Pius Uchuno. This was preceded by the procession of PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and his daughter, Sharon.



In a sermon, Pastor Tunde Ayeni, General Overseer of Graceville Christian Centre said that marriage is a covenant. He said only the application of marital covenant will lead to success.



He urged the couple to work diligently for the success of their marriage. While he advised the husband to work in humility, he called on the wife to respect her husband.



The Holy Matrimony was marked by glorious praise and worship songs. The choir also ministered in songs during the wedding ceremony.



The congregation committed the new couple to God in prayers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

