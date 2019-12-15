Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has promised to continue to work for the development of the state in order to leave lasting legacies for the benefit of generations yet unborn.

The governor made the remarks at the award/appreciation night organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kano.

He said his administration would continue to do its best in order to provide the much needed dividends of democracy for the social and economic development of the state.

Gov. Ganduje, who was among the five personalities honoured at the event, said the decision to make education free and compulsory at primary and secondary school levels is borne out of his administration’s commitment to ensure equal opportunity for all children.

He said the state government is also determined to integrate the almajiri system into Western education as well as address the problem of out-of-school children, revealing that “most of the out-of-school children are not from Kano state, but they are Nigerians hence the need to for us to do something because you must have skills for survival.”,

According to him, the award would encourage him to do more in order to move the state to the highest pedestal.

In a reflective mood, Gov. Ganduje recalled how he met and recruited his Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who was two-time president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) into politics.

“I have been partnering with journalists in all my public life. My present commissioner for information was the chairman of Kano state council of the NUJ when I was the commissioner for works.

“Then, I discovered him and saw him as someone that can work with me. He climbed up to the position of NUJ deputy president (north west), he later become NUJ president, did his second-term and also headed the African Union of Journalists.

“I tell you this story not because he is working for me, but because he used his wealth of experience to assist me. NUJ is very important and indispensable in the art of governance.

“Journalists are part of governance. You criticize us; you criticize our policies and you make us get down to work. Sometimes, your reports get us angry; sometimes your reports make us laugh. But, in all, you put us on our feet and always remind us of the mandate we have with the people.

“Indeed, you are partners in progress and we will continue to partner with you for the development of our dear state and the welfare of the good people of Kano state,” the governor stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the chapel, Mr. Ibrahim Garba-Shu’aibu said the award was designed to reward diligence, excellence and uncommon achievements in governance, public administration and success in business, arts and other areas of endeavours.

“As the watchdog of the society, we will continue to hold government accountable and ensure that good governance is always in place for the development of the society,” he said.

Others recipients are the wife of the governor, Prof. Hafsat, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta, Alhaji Isyaku Umar-Tofa and Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Gwamna,.

