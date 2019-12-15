Kano – Kano State Government says it has named the N1. 9 billion Kofar Mata flyover at the state capital after Sheikh Kabara, leader of Qadiriyya movement in West Africa.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Ameen Yassar, Director General, Media and Public Relations, Government House, Kano, in Kano on Sunday.

Yassar said the bridge will now be called Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara Bridge adding that the 170. 55 length project which was awarded few weeks ago, has a completion period of six months.

“At the moment, work has reached 35 per cent progress,” he said.

Acoording to him, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made the announcement during the 69th Annual Qadiriyya Maukib (Religious Pageant) held in Kano city.

“The project, among others, consists of a subway to link the Murtala Muhammad Hospital complex with the adjacent accident and emergency department of the hospital,” he said.



The Director-General quoted Ganduje as saying that the project was named after the religious leader to honor him and to encourage Muslims to adhere to the path of spirituality.

“The project will not only enhance the status of the premier hospital but also beautify the area and facilitate transportation in the ever busy axis of the heart of the city,” he said.

Ganduje recalled that the state government had earlier renamed one of the housing estates in the state after his father, the late erudite Islamic scholar, Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, to recongise his contributions to Islam and scholarship.

“Let me appeal to followers of the Qadiriyya movement and all people of Kano state to support government in the implementation of its policies and programmes, especially the free and compulsory education policy, which is aimed at among other things, integrate Qur’anic schools in the scheme of affairs,” he stated.

Ganduje thanked Islamic scholars in the state for their support and prayers which he said were largely responsible for the prevailing peace in the state, hoping the spirit would remain alive.

In his remarks, the leader of the Qadiriyya Movement, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara thanked government for reconstructing the historic mosque at Darul Qadiriyya in the state capital.

He assured that scholars would support the implementation of government’s free education to ensure a more enlightened society. (NAN)



