Following the release of the list of commissioner nominees to the Ogun state House of Assembly by the state governor, the group loyal to former Governor Olusegun Osoba, has rejected the list, saying it fell short of their expectations.

In a release issued on Sunday, the group said it rejects the list as it is not in tandem with the assurances of Governor Dapo Abiodun to run an all inclusive administration.

The group in the statement said “we the undersigned and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ogun state chapter express our reservation and rejection of the commissioner nominees list submitted to the Ogun state House of Assembly for screening and possible inauguration.

“The list does not represent the proclamation made by Governor Dapo Abiodun, that he will run all inclusive government in Ogun state.

“The governor, after his victory at the poll promised to run an all inclusive government that will represent the interests of blocs that worked for his victory and other groups interested in contributing positively in running the affairs of the state.

“However, to our dismay the words of the governor were reduced to still -born on the face of the list of commissioner nominees and other appointments made by the governor so far”.

“We have observed that the slang all inclusive is a ploy to specifically, ease out the Osoba political family from the administration of Gov. Abiodun and which was sold to the governor by some power mongers and unscrupulous elements who participated actively in the misrule of the state in the past and are now surrounding the governor like hyenas, ready to pounce on anyone who does not belong to their camp or pay homage.”

The statement added that the Osoba political family has patiently observed the activities of these individuals who have succeeded in hijacking the soul of the present administration in the state.

It described the power manipulators as being part of past governments in Ogun state that the people have rejected, but have through stealth walked back into the realm of government and are ready to wreck more havoc to the detriment of the progressives in the APC and the state who worked tirelessly for the emergence of the governor.

“It is on record and we challenge any of the hijackers to contradict the fact that our leader, Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba, against all odds stood solidly by Gov. Abiodun, from the point he decided to run for the office of governor and put his hard earned reputation and goodwill at stake to surety him before labour unions and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He allowed everything he has, including, but not limited to his abode to be used for anything positive for the victory of Gov. Abiodun at the polls.

“Chief Osoba to our knowledge, stood as guarantor for the person of Gov. Abiodun being a perfect gentleman in many place including, but not limited to palaces of prominent traditional rulers in Ogun state, where the integrity of these power grabbers cannot open the doors talk less of putting their goodwill at stake,” the group added.

It therefore, urged the governor to live up to his words and personally, do the needful by addressing the imbalance in the appointments made so far and those to be made in future by carrying all interest groups within the APC along.

