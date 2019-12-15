The year seems to be winding down on a cheery note for quintessential film producer, actor and musician, Charles Granville as he caps his string of honours with a ‘Man of the Year ’award.

Granville, was decorated recently at an elaborate event which held at the Grand Oak Centre, Lekki, Lagos by the Man magazine for his sterling endeavours in the ending year, after a rigorous selection exercise.

Somehow, it has been a harvest of honours for the entertainer since he debuted as a film producer with ‘Locked’, a psychosis-themed, suspense-filled thriller, starring, Hilda Dokubo, Belinda Effah, Alvin Abayomi, Sunny Neji and himself.

In his kitty so far are: ‘Special Mention Award’ at Abuja International Film Festival (Locked); ‘Best Movie Producer’ (The Intellects Award); ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and ‘Special Recognition’ for lead actor in Locked, Hilda Dokubo (Nigerian Achievers’ Awards).

For Granville, the honours are not just recognition for hard work, but a call to raise the stakes as he plans to embrace 2020 with firing optimism.

He says: “We are releasing another movie in the cinemas from March 6, 2020. It is titled, ‘30 Pieces of Silver’, starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Enyinna Nwigwe, Charles Granville, Deyemi Okanlawon, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Jide Kosoko amongst others. We plan to shoot some major movies next year.

We plan to launch the print version of our Cinematique magazine and we are looking forward to the Cinematique Awards in 2020. We will continue with our weekly online monologue challenge, Cinematique Monologue Mondays to encourage young actors discover themselves while winning $100.

Read Also: APC remains strong, intact — Yari

We are also hoping to expand our real estate investments and partner with other like minds for business growth. We intend to do more for the development of the youths in the Niger Delta as part of our CSR.

So many people, too numerous to mention individually, have been part of this success story indeed. I am grateful to Victor Ojabo and Lolu Majaro for their contributions towards the making and success of ‘Locked’.

I had telling me how and why some of my ideas and products won’t work. I wish to thank them for motivating me to do better and see things work for my good. 2019 has been great with fans, critics, and my colleagues; I am optimistic of a better 2020”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

