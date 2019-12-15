The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has said that his administration has outlawed the use of Bills of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME) for all construction projects in the state, describing the document as alien to international procurement standards.

The Governor who made the remark in Abuja Saturday night while serving as Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) President’s Business Dinner urged the Federal and State Governments to denounce the use of BEME and ensure that national procurements for infrastructure are at par with global standards with the use of “Bills of Quantities” as the exclusive document for costing of projects.

El-Rufai who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors noted that the current practice in the Construction Industry where Designers are also the Cost Advisers was wrong, insisting that such a practice was not transparent and should be stopped in Nigeria, if the nation truly wishes to move forward.

“In Kaduna State, we have since outlawed Bills of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME) for all our construction projects. I don’t know where that document came from and we are not going to use it. The best book on Measurements all over the world was written by a Quantity Surveyor and the document used for the costing of all civil and building engineering projects is called the Bills of Quantities (BOQ), so I don’t know where BEME came from,” El-Rufai said.

He said he was happy that more Quantity Surveyors are now joining politics and urged members of the Institute to seek elective positions so they can be relevant in the scheme of things in the country.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Institute, QS Mohammed Abba Tor said the NIQS President’s Dinner was put together to give the leaders of the Institute the opportunity to brainstorm and map out strategies through which Quantity Surveyors can engage with critical stakeholder in the public sector, organized private sector and the general public.

He said the last 50 years of NIQS have been eventful, replete with achievements that are difficult to ignore. He said the membership strength of the Institute is now about 10,000 made up of fellows, corporate members, probationers, technicians and students.

According to him, the NIQS has signed reciprocity agreement the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (CIQS) as part of the current strategic reforms that the Institute is undergoing towards the growth of the Nigerian Construction Industry.

Tor said with the endorsement by international QS institutions across the globe, NIQS was now at par with global standards and its members are now acceptable for employment anywhere in the world.

He listed the completion of the new NIQS Head Office Complex in Abuja, the establishment of the QS Academy and the Digitization of the Institute operations as some of the achievements of the NIQS.

However, he said the Quantity Surveying profession still faced some challenges which include the Non adoption of Bills of Quantities as the exclusively recognized costing document by Bureau of Public Procurement and MDAs; Establishment of Quantity Surveying Department in the Public Service; Lack of involvement of Quantity Surveyors in Government sponsored projects at initiation and budgeting stages amongst others.

High point of the event was the guest presentation of a paper entitled, “Stakeholders Engagement and Brand Management for the NIQS” by an Abuja based Branding Specialist.

