Sango-Ota (Ogun), – A Cleric, Pastor Isaac Ogbah, has advised churches across the country to put in place security measures that will check incessant attacks by insurgents.

Ogbah, who is the Senior Pastor, God’s Signature Royal Assembly, Ota, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.

He noted that security was not a matter that should be resolved by fasting and prayers alone, but by putting strong measures in place around churches to avoid attacks.

Ogbah, who noted the advice by Jesus Christ that one should watch and pray, stressed that the watching included putting the right measures in place to address any noticeable security lapse.

“Churches can no longer ignore the fact that they need to help themselves by imbibing good security measures that can match those of the insurgents,” he said.

The cleric also advised the Federal Government to put in more efforts in ensuring the security of the lives and property of the citizens. (NAN)

