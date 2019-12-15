Jos – Rev. Tajan Moltok, the Jos resident pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, has cautioned Christians against taking the blessings of God for granted, saying thanksgiving to God was required of them in appreciation of his mercies.

Moltok made the call on Sunday in Jos at the annual thanksgiving service of the church and also graduation ceremony of the church branch Agape Bible School Ministry.

Moltok in his sermon entitled:’Why Thanksgiving’, said that one of the reasons why God should be appreciated was because he expected his children to always be thankful.

“We should thank God because we are content for we are candidates of Gods blessings and when we do that he blesses us more. If you are greedy or selfish, you can never see God,” he said.

He advised Christians to try redeeming the vows they take before God as it paved ways for his answers in times of need saying christians should ask for God’s grace as the devil would always find a way of frustrating their efforts.

29 bible students graduated from the Church Agape School of Ministry after a one month course. (NAN)

