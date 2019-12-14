National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the party’s foremost pillar.



Speaking during a Birthday Visit by the National Working Committee of the PDP to the Rivers State Governor at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Prince Uche Secondus said that Governor Wike has over the years provided a platform for the party to survive.



He said: “With profound humility and recognition for all your works and support that you have given the party, and being the foremost pillar of our party, on their behalf, we present this token as a symbol of love .

“Because God is with you, you have nothing to fear. We want to affirm that of a truth, God is with you. God has chosen you as a leader and by the Special Grace of God, you will continue to lead.



“We pray that God will give you uncommon supernatural wisdom and on daily basis, God will protect you and your family.”





He said that Governor Wike’s support for the party cuts across all the geo-political zones of the country.



“You have helped Nigerians, not only Rivers people. You are reaching out to the north and the south. You are planting and our prayer is that one day, you will reap the good fruits.



“We will continue to back all our Governors. We are proud of them.0ur Governors are performing. If scorecards are presented between PDP and APC Governors, you will see the difference. The PDP Governors are the ones sustaining the country. If not, by now the country would have gone down.

We present this card to you as a foremost pillar of the PDP”, he said.



Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa agreed with the PDP National Working Committee that Governor Wike is a pillar of the party



He said : “I am very privileged to be part of this, because what is happening now could only be ordained by God.



“I thank the PDP for declaring that Governor Wike is a pillar of the party. I want to confirm that he is truly a pillar of the party.”



Governor Okowa said that Governor Wike is a committed party man who works to expand the influence of PDP



“My brother Governor is a man of many parts. Many people may not understand him, but I thank God that I know his heart.

If you want someone who has a heart for the party, he is such a person. There are so many things he does for the party and he does not want people to know. But we know he is a pillar.



“Truly, our Governor is a good man. I am truly glad that he is being recognised. May God give you many more fruitful years and a happy family.





‘If we have few more persons like him, the party will be strengthened beyond limits. I believe that as we move forward, we are going to witness that”, he said.









National Organising Secretary of PDP, Austin Akobundu said that Governor Wike is Special to the PDP. He prayed God to grant him his heart desires.





Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara who spoke on behalf of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State thanked the PDP leaders for always identifying with Rivers people.



Highpoint of the occasion was the display of fireworks to celebrate the birthday of Governor Wike.

