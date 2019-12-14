.Says FG respects sanctity of rule of law

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Friday that he took over the prosecution of Omoleye Sowore and Olawale Bakare from the Department of State Security Services (DSS) because of the respect the Federal Government has for sanctity of the rule of law.

The AGF also said his takeover of the case from the DSS is to show the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Malami disclosed theses in a statement issued on his behalf by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The prosecution of Sowore, the convener of “#RevolutionNow protest” has attracted worldwide condemnations after yet-to-be identified persons on December 6 , invaded the court room of the Federal High Court in Abuja shortly after the presiding Judge, Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu had adjourned Sowore’s case.

In a letter sent to the Director General of DSS, the AGF demanded that the case file and charges filed before the court against Omoleye Sowore be forwarded to his office.

Malami also stated that the step was taken “as part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice”.

Dr. Gwandu explained in the statement that the request for the transfer of the case to the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was contained in a letter dated 11th December, 2019 and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), who signed the letter, refereed to a letter from the DSS office on 9th September, 2019.

According to the letter “the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon a further review of the case has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the1999 Constitution (as amended)”.

The letter requested the Director to “promptly forward all the case files” in respect of Omoyele Sowore to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The Federal Government had in September slammed seven-count money laundering and conspiracy charges against Sowore before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Equally cited as a defendant in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/235/2019, was Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate).

On count one of the charge, Federal Government alleged that the defendants committed conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, contrary to section 516 of the criminal Code Act Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“That you Omoyele Stephen Sowore, Male Adult of No 1 Mosafejo Street, Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State, Olawale Adebayo Bakare {aka Mandate} Male, Adult of Olaiya Arca, Oshogbo LGA Osun State and others at large, under the aegis of Coalition for Revolution (CORE), sometimes in August 2019 in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspired amongst yourselves to stage a revolution campaign on 5th day of August 2019 tagged #RevolutionNow” aimed at removing the President and Commander –in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his term of office otherwise known than by constitutional means”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

