A Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Nwadike who is currently based in the US with his family has now become a US citizen.

Johnpaul who revealed this on his Instagram handle said,”it is finished nwanne!!!! What next??? Long life and good health I ask for oooooh Lord . Oga let’s enter 2020 another super level.’

