Shareholders under the aegis of Constance Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (CSAN) on Saturday said that mergers and acquisitions would improve cement industry activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mr Shehu Mikail, CSAN National President, stated this in an interview in Lagos.

NNPC, JVs sign 20-year term of gas supply agreements

Mikail spoke against the backdrop of the consolidation between the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) and BUA’s Obu Cement.

He said that the merger would further eradicate a monopolised cement industry and ease the marketing processes, thereby improving shareholder’s returns.

Mikail described the merger as a great development that would help in breaking the monopoly of price control in the industry.

“The recent event that occurred between CCNN and Obu cement in Nigeria is a great development that will help in alleviating the cement problems in Nigeria as well as breaking the monopoly of price control,” he said.

He commended the Chairman of BUA Group, Mr Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the great vision aimed at ameliorating the suffering of people.

“We have the confidence that such strategies of the businesses would also help the cement industry in equities flow in the Nigeria Capital Market,” Mikail said.

NAN reports that the BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, in October announced plan to merge its two million metric tons of CCNN with six million metric tons of Obu Cement in a bid to consolidate its cement business.

The plan, according to the company, is aimed at enhancing the growth of cement industry in the country.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

