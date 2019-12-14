Abakaliki – The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of one Mr Boniface Nwoha, 29, by unknown gunmen at a drinking joint at Amika Abba area of Abakaliki.

Mrs Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday.

She said that full investigation into the murder had commenced and assured residents that the perpetrators of the crime would be arrested and brought to justice.

Odah said: “The case has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation.

“The police will unravel the cause of the murder and ensure that everyone involved in the act is arrested and prosecuted.

“I wish to use this medium to appeal to citizens to be law abiding, to resist the lure of taking laws into their hands and report any breach of right to the police.

“We assure our readiness to ensure full protection of lives of every resident and there will be no hiding place for criminal elements in the state.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the deceased’s family told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on condition of anonymity, that Nwoha was killed by members of a suspected rival cult group.

According to the source, the group was on a reprisal mission, following a fracas that took place at the compound of the deceased, where some people were reportedly injured.

“The deceased allegedly had an altercation with some co-tenants at their residence at Amike Abba, which led to some persons getting injured.

“In an apparent reprisal attack, the injured persons, alleged to be members of the Aye confraternity, trailed him to a drinking joint, where they shot him severally and fled,” the source said.

NAN gathered that many residents of the area, especially youths, had fled their homes, following ongoing police investigation. (NAN)

