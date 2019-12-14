Former Super Eagles forward and winger, Osaze Peter Odemwingie has shifted his focus away from football to get certified as a golf instructor.

In a tweet by Jam Hamblett golf, Odemwingie, has gained his level one coaching badges.

200 golfers for 2019 Tiger Open in Ibadan

The 38-year-old ex-Premier League star completed his level one coaching badges recently as he aims to become a professional coach in a different field.

😮🙌 @OdemwingieP has only gone and done it!!



HE'S GAINED HIS LEVEL 1 COACHING BADGES 🏌️‍♂️💥



Premier League Striker now a Qualified Golf Instructor ‼️#amanofmanytalents



Watch this space 👀 – Big plans in the pipeline for this boy in 2020!! ⛳️#golfcoach #pga pic.twitter.com/maFKhWnLfC — Jak Hamblett Golf (@jakhamblettgolf) December 13, 2019

