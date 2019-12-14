Justice Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria has been asked not travel out of Nigeria by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Justice Onnoghen will have to meet with the Presidency to know why his passport was seized. We are only following instructions,” Nigeria Immigration Service stated

According Punch an internal report issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service stated that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.



“On November 11, 2019, retired Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana. He was in company with his wife, Nkoyo, and daughter.

“His passport, with number A50445233, was flagged because Justice Onnoghen’s name was on the watch list. The passport is currently in custody of the NIS.”

Onnoghen which was not a diplomatic passport seized

Source said, “Even though the NJC (National Judicial Council) recommended that Onnoghen should be paid his benefits in full, I can tell you that he has not been paid anything and all his allowances have stopped.

“His accounts remain frozen. It was some judges who even contributed money for him recently for medicals expenses.

“I was told that his ordeal might be connected with his decision to challenge his conviction at the Court of Appeal which the government of the day might have found embarrassing because the Court of Appeal accused them of depriving Onnoghen of a fair hearing.”

