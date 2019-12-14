Gospel singer Johnson Obiabo on Saturday charged the Nigerian youth to be humble and to learn and start small.

Obiabo gave the charge in Abuja, at the launch of his album entitled: “Ubagidi’’ meaning “The Almightyness of God”.

He said that the album launch was a way to Praise God who inspired him and has remained faithful towards him.

“We must all strive to make positive impact in our generation.

“The nation needs people that will bring change, bring in new things and it will be done with love and peace.

”When Nigerians embrace love, peace and harmony, the country will develop and witness a great turn around economically in this political dispensation.

“As a country, we have to be united, forgo divisions; where we come from should not be an issue and we should see ourselves as brothers and sisters.

“We also need prayers to do all these things for progress to come in,’’ he said.

Obiabo also said that with the songs, many people would be encouraged to achieve whatever they set out to achieve and be inspired spiritually.

He, however, urged Nigerian youth to engage in vocations that would enable them to become self-employed and employers of labour.

